The 2023 GMC Canyon pickup will debut on August 11 at 11:00 AM Eastern. To build hype for the new truck, the automaker has a teaser showing the passenger side front end of the AT4X trim with the Edition 1 package.

The teaser shows the Canyon AT4X's split headlights with running lights in the upper section that extend into the lower portion. The grille has black inlets with gunmetal gray sections separating them. A brush bar extends upward from the bumper, and an LED bar is visible.

Another teaser shows a camouflaged truck doing some rock climbing. GMC claims that the AT4X is the most off-road capable Canyon ever. Portions of the truck's development took place in Moab, Utah.

An earlier teaser showed the lower side of the Canyon AT4X's body. It has additional cladding around the wheels, a higher-riding suspension, and 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels.

Like the current Canyon, we expect the new GMC model to share a frame with the Chevrolet Colorado. This means that the AT4X could have elements in common with the latest ZR2. That truck has a three-inch lift in comparison to the standard Colorado and Multimatic DSSV dampers. There are locking front and rear differentials. Different bumpers offer better approach and departure angles. An aluminum skid plate protects the vital components at the front.

The ZR2 Desert Boss package adds 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels, a brush bar, style bar on the bed, roof-mounted light bar, underbody camera, and special decals.

The 2023 Colorado comes with a 2.7-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that's available with between 237 horsepower (177 kilowatts) and 310 hp (231 kW). A four-door crew cab and single bed length is the only body style available for the Chevy.

The Canyon AT4X with the Edition 1 package will be available for customer reservations at the pickup's launch. Delivery details for it will come later.

