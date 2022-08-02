Listen to this article

Here's a battle of British luxury. CarWow challenges an Aston Martin DBX707 against a Bentley Flying Spur.

The DBX707 is the performance-focused version of Aston Martin's crossover. It packs a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 making 697 horsepower (707 metric hp or 520 kW) and 663 lb-ft (900 Nm) of torque. The power runs through a nine-speed wet-clutch automatic gearbox to both axles.

Gallery: 2020 Bentley Flying Spur: First Drive

25 Photos

The Aston Martin is going up against the Flying Spur. According to the video, this is the most powerful Bentley available in Europe because the Bentayga Speed doesn't meet emissions regulations. The sedan's twin-turbo 6.0-liter W12 makes 626 hp (467 kW) and 664 lb-ft (900 Nm). A dual-clutch, eight-speed automatic transmission routes the output to an all-wheel drive system.

The challenges kick off with a drag race. The Bentley gets a better start off the line but can't hold the lead. The Aston Martin pulls ahead to take the victory.

They re-run the race. This time, the DBX707's wheels spin a little at the start, which lets the Flying Spur take a big lead. The Aston Martin claws back and manages to take the win. The Bentley is hot on the SUV's tail.

Gallery: 2023 Aston Martin DBX707: First Drive

99 Photos

There's one more drag race, and the DBX707 gets a great start. This time the Aston Martin cruises to victory.

Next, they run from a 50-mile-per-hour (80-kilometer-per-hour) roll with the vehicles in their comfort modes. For a big sedan, the Bentley shows quick acceleration and takes an easy win against the Aston Martin.

They re-run the race, but this time the models are in sport mode and manual gearbox setting. This time, the DBX707 initially gets ahead, but the Flying Spur gets a surge of speed in the second half of the distance. The Bentley wins by a nose.

Finally, there's a braking test from 100 mph (161 kph). For such a big sedan, the Bentley shows an impressive stopping ability by coming to a halt about half a car length shorter than the Aston Martin.

For a discussion about the DBX707, check out this episode of Rambling About Cars: