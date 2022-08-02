Listen to this article

The 2023 Genesis G90 arrives to give the sedan a new look and an even more luxurious interior. Now, we know what it costs. The 3.5T AWD trim goes for $89,495 after the $1,095 destination fee. Upgrading to the 3.5T E-SC AWD grades takes the cost to $99,795.

The 3.5T AWD grade comes standard with a 12.3-inch instrument display, 12.3-inch infotainment screen, and a head-up display. Occupants enjoy a Bang & Olufson stereo. The front seats have a massage function, heating, and ventilation. Plus, Nappa leather covers the cabin. It rides on 20-inch wheels.

The 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V6 in this model makes 375 horsepower (280 kilowatts) and 391 pound-feet (530 Newton-meters) of torque. The power runs through an eight-speed automatic.

The 3.5T E-SC AWD gains amenities like a 21-speaker stereo system and power-closing doors. It also gets rear-wheel steering and a multi-chamber air suspension. It rides on 22-inch wheels. The Environmental Protection Agency lists the fuel economy at 18 miles per gallon city, 26 mpg highway, and 21 mpg combined.

Power for this model comes from a mild-hybrid-assisted twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 with an electric supercharger. This setup produces 409 hp (305 kW) and 405 lb-ft (549 Nm). Like the other model, it uses an eight-speed automatic. This layout offers 17 mpg city, 24 mpg highway, and 20 mpg combined.

The 2023 G90 goes on sale before the end of this year in the United States. The table below compares the G90's price to its luxury sedan competition: