Announced for the first time in February this year, the 2023 Mazda CX-50 is now available for orders with the Meridian Edition package. Designed for those looking for a more adventure-ready machine, the pack brings appearance and hardware upgrades at a starting price of $39,950. In addition, the rest of the CX-50 family gets two available packages – Meridian Choice Package and Apex Package.

Based on the CX-50 2.5 Turbo, the Meridian Edition model comes with exterior upgrades such as black 18-inch wheels with 225/60/18 all-terrain Falken tires, matte black hood, different headlight garnish, black wheel lock and lug nuts, and new side rocker panels. Two exclusive colors are available for the series – Polymetal Gray or Zircon Sand, with the new Terracotta leather being the only interior option with black contrasting accents.

Every CX-50 Meridian Edition comes powered with a 2.5-liter turbocharged inline-four cylinder engine good for 256 horsepower and 320 pound-feet of torque on a premium 93 octane fuel. Alternatively, when running on 87 octane fuel, the mill generates 227 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque.

In all cases the power reaches all four wheels through Mazda’s i-Activ AWD system, working in tandem with a six-speed automatic transmission with manual shift mode. Also standard on every Meridian Edition vehicle is Mazda’s Mi-Drive system, which offers four different driving modes – Normal, Sport, Off-Road, and Towing.

The Apex Package is an upgrade over the Meridian Edition, bringing roof-mounted black crossbars, a roof platform, and front and rear splash guards. The remaining CX-50 models, in turn, can be ordered with the Meridian Choice Package, which comes with roof crossbars and platform, splash guards, new side rocker garnish and headlight garnish, matte black hood, and black wheel locks and lug nuts. It can be installed on a 2023 CX-50 in any powertrain configuration.

Effective today is a new pricing list for the 2023 CX-50, which comes with a $750 increase over the figures announced earlier this year. Thus, the starting price is now $27,550 before handling and destination charges, which also increases by $50 to $1,275 ($1,320 in Alaska).