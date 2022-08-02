Listen to this article

The Toyota Land Cruiser 70 is one of those models that just won’t die. Launched in 1984, it’s been on the market for 38 years now and still enjoys a very solid demand in Australia. So much so that the automaker needs to stop taking orders for the classic off-roader in an attempt to produce the vehicles that have already been paid.

CarExpert first reported about Toyota’s plans to temporarily pause the production of the Land Cruiser 70. A company representative confirmed the information: “Available supply is being impacted by ongoing production disruptions being experienced by the global automotive industry. At the same time, the model’s popularity among Australian customers remains at historical highs.”

Gallery: Toyota Land Cruiser 70th Anniversary Edition

2 Photos

The Japanese company announced an update for the Land Cruiser 70 in April this year when it said the series will be modified to meet Australia’s stricter side-impact crash regulations. For now, it is unclear what the pause in production means for the update as it was supposed to be available from November this year.

Despite the minimal amount of microchips required for the Land Cruiser 70, apparently, Toyota faces different issues when addressing production of the off-roader. It is currently assembled in Japan and is among the most profitable vehicles for the company, though the future of the SUV could be in trouble.

“The Toyota team has been working diligently to deliver a record number of vehicles with extraordinary support from our parent company. At the same time, strong demand and industry-wide supply challenges globally mean we simply cannot fulfill orders more quickly. Therefore, we have decided to pause new customer orders for the LandCruiser 70 Series. Dealers will be in direct contact with customers about wait times for individual existing orders over the coming months,” Sean Hanley, Toyota Australia VP of sales, commented.

As a reminder, the J70 is powered by a 4.5-liter V8 diesel mill producing 202 horsepower (151 kilowatts) and 317 pound-feet (430 Newton-meters) of torque. The power is channeled to all four wheels through a five-speed manual transmission. The engine is known for its reliability as it is a relatively simple and durable motor, though fuel economy is not particularly great.

As a final note, Toyota sells the Land Cruiser 70 in the Middle East, where the company also has the FJ Cruiser still on sale. Unfortunately, there's no information regarding the availability of the model in the region, though we suspect the situation is not much different compared to Australia.