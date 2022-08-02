Listen to this article

It may be 2022, but we still have videos being posted on YouTube in glorious 240p resolution. Such is the case with MG's teaser clip for a follow-up to last year's Cyberster. The open-top sports car is seemingly going into production as an EV alternative to the Mazda MX-5, which in turn took after the simple British roadsters of the 1960s. Details about the reveal are unknown, but we're being told we will witness the "return of the legend."

The 2021 concept has gone through some changes by losing the speedster silhouette in favor of a more practical fabric roof that folds down electrically. It would seem the scissor doors are staying, and so is the yoke-like steering wheel. Attached at the bottom, patent images have revealed it's going to sit higher than the original Cyberster on smaller wheels with bigger tires to provide a more comfortable ride. To meet regulations, the road-going variant will also have exposed headlights along with a more conventional front grille design.

MG Cyberster Concept

18 Photos

SAIC-owned MG previously said the concept would hit 62 mph (100 km/h) from a standstill in less than three seconds and provide a maximum range of around 500 miles (800 kilometers) on a single charge. The showcar was said to feature a dedicated electric car platform and preview a production model priced competitively compared to the current crop of gasoline-fueled sports cars.

Reports state MG aims to have the Cyberster on sale at some point in 2023 when the company will celebrate its centenary. It's not going to have any real competition since Mazda has said the next-generation Miata will retain the combustion engine while the repeatedly delayed Tesla Roadster is going to be significantly more expensive.

As to how it's going to be called, presuming (and hoping) Cyberster won't be the final name, the "MG C EV" moniker was trademarked a while ago. However, it's unclear whether the designation has been reserved for the new zero-emissions sports car.