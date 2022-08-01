Listen to this article

Lamborghini resurrected the Countach name a year ago, ushering the wedge’s iconic shape into the modern era. The automaker limited its production run to 112 units, meaning the chances of driving one are non-existent. However, those who play Asphalt 9: Legends will get such an opportunity as the Countach LP1 800-4 arrives in the game today.

Asphalt 9 gives gamers “a one-of-a-kind interactive experience that will give thousands of fans the opportunity to discover our hybrid supercar,” said Christian Mastro, Lamborghini’s marketing director.

Gallery: Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 In Asphalt 9: Legends

But that’s not all. Gameloft, the game’s publisher, is also launching a Countach-dedicated competition. It features two elimination rounds, with the first one starting today. Players will have the opportunity to set the best lap time in a new single game mode. The qualifying season is open from today through August 7 and again from August 22-28.

The fastest players will then compete in the Grand Finals, where they will compete in double-elimination races on September 14. This will determine who races in the iOS Final, all of which Lamborghini will stream on its social media channels. The Countach LP1 800-4 joins other Lamborghini models in the game, such as the Terzo Millennio, Huracán EVO Spyder, and Essenza SCV12.

When Lamborghini launched the revamped Countach, it ensured that it came with a V12. The naturally aspirated 6.5-liter engine also received an electric motor, cranking the car’s total output to 803 horsepower (599 kilowatts). Using the automaker’s 48-volt supercapacitor technology, the electrified powertrain rockets the supercar to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 2.9 seconds and 124 mph (200 kph) in 8.6. It can reach 221 mph (355 kph), too.

Video games are a great way to experience expensive and rare supercars. The new Lamborghini Countach has found its way into its first video game, and we expect to see the iconic wedge shape in other titles in the future. The Countach name, its retro-inspired styling, and the mighty V12 powering it are too awesome for game makers to let sit in the paddock.