Chevrolet continues work on the first electrified Corvette in history and is currently testing prototypes in Southern Europe. We have new photos of a prototype spied in broad daylight, finally giving us an early preview of the model's interior, which has virtually zero camouflage. The steering wheel may be on the wrong side, but the layout is identical between right-hand and left-hand models.

Fortunately, this trial vehicle doesn’t have the faith of the prototype that was devoured by fire last month. Everything seems to be right with this Corvette E-Ray and the spy photographers of our friends at Motor.es allowed us to use their exclusive photos and share them with you. There are photos of the new ‘Vette’s exterior in the gallery below, but we are far more interested in the shots showing the interior.

There, this prototype features all the bells and whistles you’d expect from a new Corvette. Two bucket seats with a visible carbon fiber structure, a fully digital instrument cluster, a multifunctional steering wheel with paddle shifters, and red accents across the dashboard and door panels can be seen clearly in the attached photos. If you take a closer look, you’ll also notice a few additional cables on the center console and a master switch, something typical for test cars.

While the cabin may not look all that surprising, we know exciting secrets are hiding underneath the camouflage. According to the latest gossip, Chevrolet will install two electric motors on the front axle, which will support the LT2 V8 engine of the standard Corvette. This layout should give the supercar an all-wheel-drive capability and a peak power of more than 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts). There are wild rumors about a hybrid Corvette with a twin-turbo V8, though these are just speculation for now.

The development process is probably very close to its completion as Chevy has already confirmed the new Corvette E-Ray will receive a commercial launch next year. A full debut could come before the end of the year.