Pre-production testing of the all-electric Maserati GranTurismo Folgore continues and a prototype of "the world's first electric luxury sports car" was recently caught on camera lapping the Nurburgring. This is not the first time we are able to catch a glimpse at the electric gran tourer, though we can finally see footage from the evaluation process in Germany.

Even at this very early stage, we can already see the shape of the vehicle, which can be best described as exciting but not unexpected. There should be minimal visual changes between the combustion-powered model and the EV, and we are probably going to see the gas-fueled GranTurismo first before the end of the year. Once it arrives, we will have a better preview of the upcoming Folgore version.

This is clearly a battery-powered prototype. Confirmation can be seen at the back, where there are no exhaust pipes and there’s a small yellow label next to the registration plate telling us there’s a high-voltage battery under the skin. The test car sits low to the ground and shows minimal body roll in corners. Massive red brake calipers provide the stopping power.

Earlier this year, Maserati teased the GranTurismo Folgore, leaving little to the imagination. The new model, in both gas and EV versions, doesn’t look all that different from its predecessor which was discontinued in 2019. It’s too early to judge, but we expect the design to follow an evolutionary path rather than a revolutionary one.

In terms of what happens under the hood, however, we expect big novelties. Or, at least, that’s what Maserati promises for the coupe, which will ride on a new platform. The electric variant will be powered by three electric motors and in its most powerful configuration, it will have more than 1,200 horsepower (883 kilowatts) delivered to all four wheels.

Word on the street is the acceleration will be phenomenal – 0-60 miles per hour (0-96 kilometers per hour) sprint should take less than three seconds, while the top speed should be around 190 mph (306 kph). An 800-volt battery pack mounted low in the car will provide electric energy.