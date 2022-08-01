Listen to this article

With the next-generation 7 Series and facelifted 3 Series in the rearview mirror, BMW is now focusing on another equally important sedan. Much like those two cars, the 5 Series is going to be sold with all types of powertrains: gasoline, diesel, plug-in hybrid, and electric. The ICE models will receive a 48V mild-hybrid setup to cut emissions, but the G60 generation of the luxury sedan won't usher in any new engines.

Reputable BMW insider ynguldyn from the BimmerPost forums claims to be in the know about BMW's initial plans for the eighth-generation 5 Series. The executive sedan will apparently enter production in July 2023 and is going to be sold in the United States in a gasoline-fueled 530i flavor joined by the purely electric i5 with a rear-wheel-drive i5 eDrive40 rated at 335 horsepower and a dual-motor i5 M60 xDrive with 590 hp on tap.

Diesels are not dead yet as BMW reportedly wants to sell the new 5 Series with an oil-burner in Europe as the 520d with and without xDrive while being rated at 195 hp. Some markets are set to receive an entry-level 520i gasoline model with 190 hp, with additional hybrid powertrains to be added in due course. Needless to say, the M5 will be the most potent of them all with a V8 PHEV expected to make over 700 horsepower to echo the XM Black Label.

There will be some major novelties in terms of wagons considering rumors state BMW has plans for not only the return of the M5 Touring but also a first-ever i5 Touring. The former is seemingly coming to the United States to make up for the absence of the recently launched M3 Touring in Europe. The high-performance estate is believed to carry the G99 codename and is set to enter production in November 2024.

Meanwhile, the report states BMW will introduce a more advanced Level 3-certified autonomous driving system from late next year on the 5 Series and 7 Series, but only in Europe and China since US regulations have yet to catch up with the latest tech. Mercedes has managed to beat BMW to the Level 3 punch by receiving certification for its EQS and S-Class sedans.

Elsewhere, China will once again get a long-wheelbase 5 Series Sedan (G68) with two gasoline engines and a couple of i5 models. Production is slated to commence in January 2024.