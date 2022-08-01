Listen to this article

A dying breed, the naturally aspirated engine – especially one with no fewer than twelve cylinders – is a joy to experience. Ferrari installed its most potent V12 to date in the Daytona SP3 where it pumps out just under 830 hp at a screaming 9,250 rpm and 697 Nm (514 lb-ft) of torque at 7,250 rpm. How do these numbers translate into performance? This acceleration test gives us an idea about how fast the third Icona model is on a race track.

The folks over at Motorsport Magazine had the opportunity to take one of the 599 examples of the Ferrari Daytona SP3 and put it through its paces in Belgium around the famous Spa Francorchamps. The 4.3-mile (7-km) circuit doesn't have an exceptionally long straight where one could max out the Daytona SP3, but the Kemmel Straight is enough for the 6.5-liter unit to stretch its proverbial legs as shown in the adjacent video.

Ferrari Daytona SP3

The retro-flavored Ferrari unleashed its wrath and hit 162 mph (261 km/h) without breaking a sweat, with plenty of speed waiting to be unlocked since the SP3 Daytona tops out at over 211 mph (340 km/h). With no forced induction, the V12's linear power delivery and instant response are exceptional while the dual-clutch automatic transmission switches gears in the blink of an eye. One-percenters would've appreciated a manual, but for outright performance, nothing beats the DCT.

Motorsport Magazine claims the car they tested had an exorbitant price tag of €1,967,836 (a little over $2M at current exchange rates). Long sold out, the SP3 featured here combines a traditional Rosso Corsa exterior with a Blu Sterling upholstery but those who had the privilege of signing their names on the dotted line had lots of customization options to choose from. To get an idea, Ferrari still has the Daytona's configurator up and running, allowing visitors to spend their Monopoly money on the mid-engined, targa-topped supercar.

Ferrari is not done with the turbo-less V12 as a more powerful version has already been announced. It'll therefore top the setup installed in the Daytona SP3 and the 812 Competizione / 812 Competizione A. Will we see it in the already confirmed V12-powered Purosangue SUV? Perhaps. If not, the LaFerrari successor coming "soon" should get the powerhouse before electrification takes over.