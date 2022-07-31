Listen to this article

When Jeep started selling the Wrangler Rubicon 392 in 2021, it was a coveted vehicle. After all, it's the first Wrangler that comes equipped with a V8 engine right off the factory.

There's just one problem though – it's very pricey. Specifically, the Wrangler Rubicon 392 Launch Edition came with a hefty price tag of $73,500, which was notably even more than the Ram TRX. Add the $1,495 destination charge to that and you'll need $74,995 to drive the Hemi-powered off-roader home.

For those who are still incapable of making that huge purchase, there is a more affordable option, and it's this – a Wrangler Rubicon 392 scale model made out of wood.

This wooden version of the 392 was made and showcased by Woodworking Art, said to be captivated by "its beauty and strength." The Vietnamese YouTuber has made several other wooden car models in the past, and the V8-powered four-door Wrangler Rubicon is no different. For the whole duration of nine minutes, the video above should show you the whole process of making the rolling model from blocks of wood.

We couldn't help but admire the attention to detail employed in this creation. Even the eight-cylinder Hemi engine lodged under the hood received distinct features despite being concealed for most of the time.

What we love about this wooden model is that the windows are clear, which allows you to peek into the cabin without opening the doors. And if you don't like something in between your eyes and the interior, the wood-carved version has removable panels just like the real thing.

Most of the video's commenters are interested to buy a wood-carved Wrangler Rubicon 392 scale model. If you're one of them, we have bad news for you. Unlike in the past, Woodworking Art isn't selling its creations via its Etsy page at the time of this writing.

But if you're persistent, you might want to contact them directly on their Facebook page.