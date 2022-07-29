Listen to this article

Racing for McLaren in Formula One or the IndyCar Series isn't going to happen for most of us, but the 2023 McLaren Trophy Championship gives amateur competitors a chance to hit the track in one of the British brand's machines. To coincide with the launch of this series, there's the new McLaren Artura Trophy race car.

The Artura Trophy is an evolution of the GT4-class racer. Balance of power regulations aren't a concern here, so McLaren tunes the engine to 577 horsepower (430 kilowatts or 585 metric hp). Unlike the road car, this version doesn't have hybrid assistance. A revised exhaust lets the powerplant sound even better.

Gallery: McLaren Artura Trophy Race Car

5 Photos

The Artura Trophy weighs less than the GT4 because the balance of power ballast is gone. It also has a high-downforce rear wing for sticking to the track.

Buyers of the Artura Trophy will be able to convert their car to GT4 specifications by adjusting the engine management and changing the aerodynamic package. This opens up a customer to compete in other events.

When racing, each amateur driver will pair up with a professional racer. The series rules will force the amateur to qualify the car and start the race before they'll be allowed to hand the wheel to the more experienced person.

The McLaren Trophy Championship will be a support series for the GT World Challenge Europe in 2023. There will be rounds at Paul Ricard, Misano, Spa-Francorchamps, Hockenheim, and Barcelona. Competitors will have access to a concierge service for arranging things like hotels.

In addition to the Artura Trophy, folks who own the existing 570S Trophy will also be eligible to take part in this new championship. These cars previously raced in the Pure McLaren GT Series.

The road-legal 2022 McLaren Artura boasts a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 with hybrid assistance producing a total of 671 horsepower (500 kilowatts) and 593 pound-feet (804 Newton-meters) of torque. It can reach 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 3.0 seconds. The top speed is limited to 205 mph (329 kph).