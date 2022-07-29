Listen to this article

Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more than that. If you want to stay on the cutting-edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.

Here is a trio of next-gen Ford Super Duty pickups testing in Nevada. Two of them are towing trailers. We believe that two of the trucks are in the Lariat trim, and one is an XL. You can even check out the extra-large F-350 Crew Cab long box dually.

The new Mercedes-Benz SL-Class has two plug-in hybrid models on the way. We believe this is the less powerful version. The only difference between them is the circular exhaust pipes on the car in these pictures, versus trapezoidal outlets on the hotter variant.

The E-Class will also get a plug-in hybrid 53 variant. There aren't many details about this powertrain yet. The leading speculation is that the combustion component is either a turbocharged four-cylinder or inline-six.

The Mercedes EQE will get a performance-focused AMG version. It has Michelin Pilot Sport tires on 22-inch wheels and massive brakes. The powertrain is likely the same 677-horsepower (506-kilowatt) setup as the Mercedes-AMG EQE sedan.

We got a great look at the updated Cayenne this week. The shots showed both the regular version of the sporty crossover and the Coupe variant on the Nürburgring. There was also a view into the interior.

A new generation of the Suzuki Swift is on the way. The brand loads this vehicle with camouflage. It appears to be sleeker than the current model.

