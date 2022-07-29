Listen to this article

Airstream, the legendary American caravan manufacturer famous for the distinctive shape of its rounded and polished aluminum coachwork, has decided to partner with REI, an outdoor retailer headquartered near Seattle, on a new special edition Basecamp travel trailer. The new product is already available to order, though it doesn’t come cheap. We will get to the price in a minute, but first, let’s see what new features this trailer has.

The Basecamp 16 was used as a foundation for this new project with the focus being on sustainability. The two companies say they used materials and installed intentional features to enhance sustainability attributes. For example, the fabrics and laminates used in the trailer were made from post-consumer recycled materials. In addition, there’s a cutting board sink cover made from recycled paper and cabinetry crafted from lightweight and sustainably grown wood.

Gallery: REI and Airstream Basecamp special editon

38 Photos

It’s not all about the materials, though. REI and Airstream wanted to make the travel trailer as efficient and green as possible for off-grid operation. Some of the measures taken include a recirculating water heater, an optional composting toiler, a UV-LED water purification system, and an optional solar panel upgrade for the roof. The latter consists of 360-watt flexible solar panels and a 200-Ah battery pack for use when the trailer is not attached to the electrical grid.

The special edition travel trailer is 4.87 meters (16 feet) long and has a convertible dinette and a lounge that can be quickly transformed into a bed that can comfortably sleep two adults. REI supplies a special 25-piece product kit with goodies such as a comfortable chair, picnic table cover and bench covers, kitchen gear, and other accessories from its catalog.

"This one-of-a-kind Basecamp travel trailer has helped us step into new territories and explore more sustainable manufacturing practices and materials as we work to prioritize caring for the environment,” Airstream president and CEO Bob Wheeler comments. “Through partnering with REI, Airstream is proud to offer a model that includes recycled materials, as well as features to help customers camp longer by conserving precious resources such as water.”

If you like what you see in the gallery above and want to embrace a more sustainable way of exploring, prepare to spend at least $52,900 on the new special edition travel trailer. You can find more information at the source link below.