Porsche just announced a large electric SUV and is putting the finishing touches on the Macan EV, but that doesn't mean the traditional sports cars are being neglected. Next month, the wraps are going to come off the new 911 GT3 RS, a veritable track star with a naturally aspirated flat-six engine and all the downforce courtesy of some wild aero. A new spy video shows the rear-wheel-drive machine in its natural element – at the Nürburgring.

Nearly four minutes long, the montage features several prototypes at full throttle around the Nordschleife. Eagle-eyed readers will notice Porsche was testing two different types of rear wings, one more imposing than the other. It looks as though the peeps from Zuffenhausen didn't even bother to apply camouflage unless there's body-colored tape to hide the finer details. It's hard to miss the extreme cooling solutions, giant brakes, and wide hips of the extreme 911.

From the few details released by Porsche, we know the GT3 RS will retain its high-revving, six-cylinder boxer engine. It's going to deliver "approximately 500 PS," which works out to 493 horsepower. That's highly unlikely to be the final figure considering the non-RS version packs 502 hp. A minor bump in output for the new king of the hill seems plausible or at least it should match its lesser sibling. As for torque, look for somewhere in the region of 346 pound-feet (469 Newton-meters).

Chances are the RennSport derivative will be a PDK-only affair, delivering lightning-quick gear changes for stellar track performance. Andreas Preuninger, Porsche's man in charge of the GT cars, says the focus was on aerodynamics and the chassis since the engine was already pretty much ready for the job. Some weight-saving measures over the regular 911 GT3 have likely been implemented to further improve track performance.

The RS debuts on August 17 and will become the new flagship model in the vast 911 lineup, which is bound to be expanded in the following years with a first-ever hybrid. Before an electrified version arrives, Porsche is all set to launch a high-riding Dakar / Safari model and we might also get another GT2 RS further down the line.