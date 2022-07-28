Listen to this article

Hyundai makes major revisions to its North American leadership team. Among the biggest changes is that Randy Parker becomes the chief executive officer of Hyundai Motor America on August 1. In addition, Edgar Carranza becomes Hyundai Motor Mexico CEO on the same day. Tedros Mengiste takes over the role of vice president of sales operations at Genesis Motor America.

Parker is moving up from being senior vice president of national sales at Hyundai Motor America. He joined the automaker in 2019 and began his current role with the automaker in 2021.

Before his time at Hyundai, Parker was vice president of Infiniti North America. His resume also includes previous roles with Nissan and General Motors.

Bob Kim will take over Parker's previous job. He's currently Hyundai's general manager for the southern region.

Carranza is moving up from his role as chief operations officer of Hyundai Motor Mexico. He has 21 years of experience in the auto industry, including jobs with Nissan in Japan, Mexico, and the United States.

As vice president of sales operations at Genesis Motor America, Mengiste will oversee the premium automaker's sales, production, distribution, incentives, and field operations in the US. He was previously executive director of sales for the company.

José Muñoz continues to be the president and chief executive officer of Hyundai Motor North America. This role puts him in charge of the automaker's operations on the continent.

"I am excited to have Randy and Edgar leading these two markets in North America," said Muñoz. "I know that they will continue the remarkable growth and expansion of the Hyundai brand that we have experienced during the past three years."

Hyundai is making huge investments into EVs in North America. The company plans to invest $7.4 billion by 2025 to support these vehicles and related tech. This includes $5.54 billion to build an automobile and battery manufacturing site on a 2,923-acre (11.83-square-kilometer) site in Bryan County, Georgia.

Construction on the factory is supposed to start in early 2023, and the first vehicles should roll out of there in the first half of 2025. Hyundai estimates it can build 300,000 automobiles there each year. The plant should create around 8,100 new jobs.