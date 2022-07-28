Listen to this article

The 2023 Ford F-150 Rattler will be a $1,495 option, according to a detailed price list on the F150gen14 forum. Motor1.com reached out to the Blue Oval to confirm the accuracy of the info in this document, and a spokesperson affirmed that the figure was accurate.

As a refresher, the Rattler package is available on the F-150's base XL trim. It gets skid plates from the FX4 pack and an electronic locking rear differential. Upgraded shocks offer improved off-road capability. There's also hill descent control, and the pickup rides on all-terrain tires.

The interior of the Rattler has bronze accents, including the stitching on the instrument panel.

The point of the Rattler is to offer an off-road-oriented pickup for folks who don't want to shell out for the Tremor or the even more expensive Raptor. It's an upgrade over the FX4 pack. For the package to be available, a buyer needs to pick the F-150 in the SuperCab body, XL High package, and an engine other than the base 3.3-liter V6.

At the opposite end of the 2023 F-150 lineup, there's the new Raptor R. At a starting price of $109,145, it's hard to imagine any of its buyers cross-shopping this pickup against the Rattler.

The Raptor R packs a version of the 5.2-liter supercharged V8 from the Shelby GT500. In this application, the powerplant makes 700 horsepower (522 kilowatts) and 640 pound-feet (867 Newton-meters) of torque. Modifications to the mill include a smaller pulley, new oil cooler, deeper oil pan, and revised intake.

The Raptor R also has stiffer front springs and comes standard with 37-inch tires. The truck weighs 5,950 pounds (2,699 kilograms), which is only 100 pounds (45 kilograms) more than the V6-powered Raptor.

The Raptor R will join the F-150 lineup later this year.