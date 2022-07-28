Listen to this article

If recently leaked information is true, BMW's smallest offerings will gain a bit more power in performance trim. Buyers in the US and around the world could enjoy 315 horsepower (235 kilowatts) in the X1 M35i, while markets open to the 1 Series could have the same punch in an updated M135i.

The information comes from Bimmerpost. The popular BMW forum listed updated information for future models, mentioning the X1 M35i xDrive as having 315 hp in the process. The hotter M135 isn't mentioned specifically, but the latest information claims the top-trim version of BMW's B48 engine will make the aforementioned power level. This is the turbocharged 2.0-liter transverse-mount engine used in the 1 Series. Motor1.com contacted BMW regarding the alleged increase in power, but the automaker declined to comment.

The new X1 already debuted for 2023, but only in lower XDrive28i trim. Its version of the turbocharged four-pot makes 241 hp (180 kW), with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission handling gear changes. Front-wheel drive is no longer offered in the X1, so regardless of the trim level, power goes to all four wheels. We've seen spy photos of the M35 in action at the Nurburgring, brandishing quad-exhaust tips and tweaked body panels hiding beneath camouflage wrap. It will definitely stand apart from the standard model.

As for the 1 Series, we've also captured camouflaged prototypes in action with quad-exhaust tips. The current M135 already pulls 302 hp (225 kW) from its boosted engine, so the power bump is certainly modest in nature. It's interesting to note the leaked information mentions the X1 as the first vehicle to use the updated engine. This matches our timeline for when the hotter X1 and refreshed 1 Series should debut, lending further credence to the rumor.

Speaking of which, we expect an X1 M35i reveal before the end of 2022. Meanwhile, the M135i xDrive just arrived for the 2022 model year, so updates there are likely a year or more away.