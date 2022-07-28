Listen to this article

The Ford Raptor is a popular pickup that makes it a big target for thieves. Last night, would-be robbers stole multiple Raptors from a Ford storage lot near the Dearborn-Detroit border. Michigan State Police pursued one of the vehicles, and officers were able to make several arrests and recover the truck along with a stolen Ford Mustang Shelby GT500.

Police pursued the Raptor to a neighborhood where they found the truck abandoned near a home, according to The Detroit News. Officers then stopped a car that was leaving the house, discovering a man inside the vehicle who was wearing a ski mask. Callers who reported the stolen vehicles to police around 9 p.m. Wednesday noted that the thieves were wearing ski masks.

Police arrested three people in connection with the vehicle thefts. Not only did the officers recover the Raptor, but they discovered three more vehicles that had been reported stolen, several sets of keys, and a stolen firearm. Police pursued the stolen vehicles on the ground, but the Michigan State Police had also requested a helicopter to assist in tracking the vehicles, which led the officers on the ground to the abandoned truck.

This isn’t the first time thieves have swiped the Ford Raptor. Last month, police recovered 13 Raptors that were stolen from Ford’s Dearborn Truck Plant. The trucks were stolen from a storage lot on June 17, and police recovered them from several locations by June 22. However, police discovered them in a disassembled state.

Auto thefts are increasing, and several high-profile ones have occurred within the last year. In December, thieves took four GT500s where one smashed through the security gate, allowing thieves to take the other three. Police recovered two at the time, but the others remained missing. In May, five Chevrolet Camaros were stolen from GM’s Lansing Grand River plant, leading police on a wild chase that resulted in nine arrests.

Cars are a hot commodity, making them prime targets for thieves who want to disassemble the vehicles to sell the parts. The police will be on the lookout for the other stolen Ford trucks. It’s unclear how many trucks the thieves could steal.