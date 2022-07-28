Listen to this article

The Nissan Navara SL Warrior is a special version of the pickup for the Australian market that has a bounty of off-road-focused parts. Prices start at $58,000 AUD ($40,413 USD at current exchange rates) with the six-speed manual gearbox or $60,500 AUD ($42,155 USD) with the seven-speed automatic.

Nissan partners with the engineering firm Premcar to build the Warrior. All of them start as a Navara SL 4WD dual cab using a 2.3-liter twin-turbo diesel engine making 188 horsepower (140 kilowatts) and 332 pound-feet (450 Newton-meters).

Gallery: Nissan Navara SL Warrior by Premcar

71 Photos

The Warrior features a metal front bumper with an integrated LED lightbar, integrated skid plate, and space for a winch. Big hoops protect the headlights, and there's cladding on the fenders. The truck rides on 17-inch Cooper Discoverer All Terrain AT3 tires. A tow bar attaches to the back.

The suspension receives an overhaul with new springs, dampers, and jounce bumpers. The company claims this provides less body roll. The truck sits 1.57 inches (40 millimeters) taller than stock. This provides 10.23 inches (260 millimeters) of ground clearance.

The new parts improve the truck's approach angle to 36 degrees from the stock 32 degrees. The departure angle doesn't change. The tow bar reduces the departure angle to 19 degrees, rather than 19.8 degrees.

The only change on the inside is a set of all-weather floor mats. The Navara SL comes with a 7.0-inch display in the instrument cluster and an 8.0-inch infotainment screen that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The truck comes with intelligent forward collision warning, intelligent emergency braking, and driver alert.

The Navara SL Warrior will go on sale in Australia in August. The truck comes with a five-year, unlimited-kilometer warranty, including for the parts that Premcar adds.

This is the second offering in Nissan Australia's Warrior lineup. The previous one was an upgraded Navara Pro-4X. Premcar's improvements included a more rugged body, fender flares, and skidplates.