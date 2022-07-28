Listen to this article

Every week we publish a lot of renderings. While some of them preview actual new models coming in the next few months, others are mostly done for fun. Those imagine super-futuristic creations that are likely not going to hit the production lines anytime soon, if ever at all.

Here at Motor1.com, we all love virtual drawings and that’s why we figured we’d share one extra rendering article every week. It combines the best design exercises our own artists create, as well as images provided by independent automotive designers, students, and just regular gearheads.

We’ll update this article with the new renderings from the last week every Thursday. Thus, you’ll have all cool digital interpretations handy when you want to take a brief look into the future.

The new Civic Type R can be best described as an evolution of the previous generation. Sadly, there’s no two-door version on the horizon, though this rendering envisions one – and we have to admit it looks good.

The 5 Series remains one of those models that can be considered traditional for the Bavarian company. The next-generation will remain faithful to the tested and tried recipe with a conservative but stylish design.

The fifth-generation Audi A3 is slated to arrive somewhere around 2026 or 2027. This is the time when the German manufacturer will stop launching combustion-powered models, which means the new A3 will be fully electric.

The Purosangue is set to become the most versatile and practical Ferrari to ever hit the road. Four doors, four (or five) seats, and twelve cylinders under the hood. A dream formula previewed in this rendering.