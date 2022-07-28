Listen to this article

Gran Turismo 7 landed on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in March this year bringing big upgrades over its predecessor. For starters, the video game has more than 400 cars and 34 locations with more than 90 different track layouts. There’s a new update for the Gran Turismo 7 available from today, which introduces cool new additions to the game.

Update 1.19 released officially yesterday adds three new cars, one of them being a future classic – the Porsche 918 Spyder. Presented in the game is the supercar from the 2013 model year when production of the 918 Spyder began. Adding Stuttgart’s last flagship sports car to the lineup will allow the players to enjoy its hybrid powertrain, consisting of a 4.6-liter V8 engine and two electric motors.

If you want something more old-school, Polyphony Digital and Sony Interactive Entertainment got you covered. The second new car in the game is the Nissan Skyline Super Silhouette from 1984, with which Nissan pilot Masahiro Hasemi competed in the Super Silhouette series in 1982 and 1983. There’s a 2.1-liter turbocharged engine under the hood good for 570 horsepower (419 kilowatts). This particular car won two wins in the series in 1982 and five wins in 1983.

The third and final new car that Update 1.19 brings to the game is the Maserati A6GCS/53 Spyder from 1954. This machine has a 2.0-liter inline-six cylinder engine developed for the A6GCM Formula 2 car. For its era, this was a very advanced mill, featuring an alloy cylinder head with twin camshafts and twin-spark ignition. A four-speed manual gearbox channeled the power to the wheels.

In addition to the three new cars, the July update for Gran Turismo 7 also comes with two new locations – Shikoku and Tomica Town. Both in Japan, the locations are added as featured Curation in Scapes and bring a new take on the Japanese car culture. Update 1.19 is now available for download and the video at the top of this page shows what to expect from the three new cars.