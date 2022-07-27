Listen to this article

A few weeks ago, Mansory revealed its take on the Mercedes-Maybach GLS. The thunder gave the SUV more power and a revised design, and now it’s working its magic on the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. The luxury sedan receives a complete Mansory makeover, including a bump in horsepower for both the S580 and the S680.

The Maybach receives several new carbon bits that accentuate the design. The lightweight material is used for the front lip, the air intakes, the roof and trunk spoilers, and the side sills. Mansory also uses carbon for the rear diffuser, which is available with or without the center brake light. The upgrades are deliberately discreet, according to the tuner.

Mansory offers the Mercedes-Maybach with the specially developed V.6 or FS.23 high-gloss wheels. They measure 9-by-22 inches at the front and 10.5-by-22 inches at the rear and feature 265/30 R22 and 305/25 R22 tires wrapped around them.

Mansory modifies more than just the Maybach’s styling. The S580 and the S680 receive Mansory’s Performance PowerBox ECU and a new four-pipe exhaust system. The S580 packs a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8, while the S680 houses the mighty V12 – a twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter unit.

This results in the S580 producing 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts) and 604 pound-feet (820 Newton-meters) of torque, an increase of 97 hp (72 kW) and 88 lb-ft (120 Nm) of torque. The added hardware to the S680 increases its output by 108 hp (80 kW) and 73 lb-ft (100 Nm) to 720 hp (536 kW) and 737 lb-ft (1,000 Nm).

Mansory allows customers a lot of freedom in upgrading the interior. Customers can select from a wide range of materials, including carbon inlays, aluminum pedals, a leather sports steering wheel, and more. It’s available with subtle Mansory badges, too.

The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class by Mansory is a complete conversion that doesn’t get too wild. It’s a subtle exterior upgrade paired with a decent performance boost available on both Maybach S-Class variants. Sometimes it doesn’t take a lot to stand out.