Listen to this article

Inkas introduces the Chairman Package for the Cadillac Escalade to transport VIPs in luxury and safety. The vehicle's 360-degree armor provides protection from 7.62mm assault rifle attacks. It can even withstand two DM51 German hand grenades exploding simultaneously underneath the SUV.

For additional headroom in the cabin, Inkas lifts the roof by five inches (12.7 centimeters). The company also adds emergency lights behind the grille. A reinforced suspension and structural components support the added weight from the armor.

Gallery: Inkas Armored Cadillac Escalade

30 Photos

Things are really special on the inside. Inkas strips the cabin and installs a pair of captain's chairs with massage functionality. There are smaller jump seats near the doors, presumably for the VIP's security detail.

The primary occupants have a control panel between their comfy seats. A massive screen can slide into place on the interior divider on the far wall. A 19-speaker sound system creates a wall of sound in the cabin. Foldaway tray tables give the VIPs a place to work. The driver's cockpit appears to be the same as the standard SUV.

The powertrain is stock. Buyers can get the Escalade with a 6.2-liter V8 making 420 horsepower (313 kilowatts) and 460 pound-feet (624 Newton-meters) or a 3.0-liter turbodiesel offering 277 hp (207 kW) and 460 lb-ft (624 Nm) of torque. They hook up to a 10-speed automatic. Cadillac offers the model with rear- or four-wheel drive.

Inkas offers quite a few upgrades, too. Buyers can get a 360-degree camera system, night-vision display, satellite TV, locking storage areas, heavy-duty wheels, engine bay fire suppression, a siren, and more.

Inkas is already taking orders for the Chairman Package for the Escalade. The company can deliver them worldwide to all major seaports. It can also arrange for airfreight upon request.

Inkas specializes in creating luxurious, armored vehicles. Its offerings include bullet-resistant versions of the BMW X7, Infiniti QX80, Lincoln Navigator, and more. The company even builds a stretched G-Class for folks looking for something especially opulent.