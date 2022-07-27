Listen to this article

Development of the refreshed Porsche Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe is now taking place at the Nürburgring. This gallery of spy shots shows them both on the famous track.

Porsche conceals these vehicles by putting decals on their bodies. In front, there are stickers around the headlights to conceal their shape. Fake inlets are on the lower corners of the front fascia. The inlets in the nose are much larger. The headlights are a bit slimmer and have a pointier shape along their inner edges.

Both of these updated vehicles are riding on five-spoke wheels with a black finish. The center caps are gone, but you can see where the Porsche crest is supposed to be.

At the back, Porsche hides the taillights of both vehicles, but it appears that the company is giving them new lamps that seem to be a bit thinner than the current design. The regular Cayenne has a new hatchback with smoother styling, and the license plate has a position that's lower on the tail.

While not visible here, the refreshed Cayenne gets some big interior changes, according to earlier spy shots. There's likely going to be a new infotainment screen. The center console receives a new automatic gear shift that has the blocky design from the 992-generation 911

The Cayenne will reportedly adopt the same updated engines as the refreshed Panamera. This will allegedly include more powerful versions of the 2.9-liter V6 and 4.0-liter V8. The PHEV model will also receive some improvements.

The refreshed Cayenne will reportedly debut for the 2023 model year. We don't expect the standard model and the coupe to have an unveiling at the same time.

Porsche recently announced plans to build a large electric SUV to fit above the upcoming Macan EV in the lineup. There's speculation that this might be the version of Volkswagen Group's Project Artemis that aims to create the next generation of luxury EVs.

