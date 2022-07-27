Listen to this article

We know, we know. The Ford Mustang Mach-E is not a real Mustang, you might say. Except it is for many people with data showing the electric crossover outsells its combustion-powered brother in several months since its market launch. But what if practicality and design are not your top priority but performance is? Let’s find out.

The team at Carwow gathered the two most powerful and quickest factory Mustangs – the Mustang Mach-E GT and the Mustang GT. Mind you, there’s also the Shelby-branded gas-powered Mustang but it is a different breed. The two mentioned vehicles meet in a direct drag race and there’s little doubt the race is exciting. But first, let’s see the numbers.

The Mach-E GT has two electric motors for a combined peak output of 487 horsepower (358 kilowatts) and 634 pound-feet (860 Newton-meters) of instant torque. Power reaches all four wheels and there’s no gearbox. The performance electric crossover tips the scales at 4,846 pounds (2,198 kilograms).

Against it, the Mustang GT puts to use its old-fashioned 5.0-liter naturally aspirated V8 with 450 hp (331 kW). However, this being a slightly modified version of the pony car, it has 490 ponies (360 kW) under the hood and 391 lb-ft (530 Nm) of torque. All that power reaches the rear wheels through a 10-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The coupe is lighter than the EV crossover at 3,836 lbs (1,740 kg).

As you can see, while the combustion Mustang has an advantage in terms of power and weight, it is driven by its rear wheels only, which means traction issues. The Mach-E GT is heavier but its all-wheel drive should give it plenty of traction when the pedal hits the floor.

We won’t tell you the results of this drag race – it’s actually a series of drag races – but we can tell that it is one of the closest races we’ve seen lately. Does that mean the Mach-E GT is a real Mustang? We are not here to judge but one thing we know is it’s decently fast.