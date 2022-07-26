Listen to this article

Mazda updated the CX-5 lineup for the 2022 model year, and the model will carry over into 2023 with minimal changes. When the 2023 CX-5 begins arriving at dealers this fall, customers will be paying more than before, with most trims receiving modest price increases. Mazda did reduce the price on two trims, but the company also raised the model’s destination charges.

The 2023 CX-5 will go on sale starting at $26,700 for the entry-level S trim. That price does not include the destination charge, which is $1,275 or $1,320 if you live in Alaska. The previous destination charges were $1,225 and $1,270, respectively. Mazda’s i-Activ all-wheel drive remains standard across the lineup, and each model gets Mazda’s G-Vectoring Control Plus.

Mazda will continue to offer the CX-5 in eight trim levels, which received a significant overhaul for 2022. The 2023 CX-5 will be available in S, S Select, S Preferred, S Carbon Edition, S Premium, S Premium Plus, Turbo, and Turbo Signature.

Trim 2023 Price 2022 Price CX-5 2.5 S $26,700 $26,250 CX-5 2.5 S Select $28,500 $28,250 CX-5 2.5 S Preferred $29,590 $29,510 CX-5 2.5 S Carbon Edition $30,500 $30,630 CX-5 2.5 S Premium $32,400 $32,660 CX-5 2.5 S Premium Plus $35,500 $34,300 CX-5 2.5 Turbo $36,850 $36,750 CX-5 2.5 Turbo Signature $39,650 $39,000

Mazda will offer the model in Rhodium White Premium for the first time in the US. This joins two other premium colors for the model inn2023 – Soul Red Crystal Metallic and Machine Gray Premium. All three cost an extra $595.

The CX-5 continues to use the company’s Skyactiv-G 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine. It makes the same 187 horsepower (139 kilowatts) and 186 pound-feet (252 Newton-meters) of torque. The turbocharged 2.5-liter engine continues making the same 256 hp (190 kW) and 320 lb-ft (443 Nm) of torque.

A litany of standard safety features also returns for 2023. The CX-5 will have radar cruise control, rear cross-traffic alert, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning with lane-keep assist, and more. The entry-level 2.5 S also comes well-appointed with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift lever, push-button start, a rearview camera, and more. The rest of the trims build off this.

The Mazda CX-5 joined the company’s lineup for the 2013 model year and received a second-generation version for 2017. The 2023 Mazda CX-5 arrives at US dealers sometime this fall.