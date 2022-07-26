Listen to this article

When Honda unveiled the new Civic Type R last week, it refrained from releasing any concrete technical specifications. We only got to learn that it's going to be the most powerful Type R and the most potent Honda-badged car sold in the United States. How much power does the 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine actually deliver? Well, the juicy numbers might have emerged if we were to rely on a new report from Tire Meets Road.

It would appear Honda is already sending out brochures to future owners of the FL5-generation CTR in Japan, and one of them includes details about the engine's output. The four-pot in JDM flavor is supposedly making 326 hp (243 kilowatts) at 6,500 rpm and 420 Newton-meters (309 pound-feet) of torque from 2,600 rpm. If the numbers are legit, the new hot hatch is producing an extra 10 hp and 20 Nm (15 lb-ft) compared to the previous JDM-spec model.

As you may recall, the old FK8-gen CTR was 10 hp more powerful in Japan and Europe than in the United States. If that's going to be the case with the new model as well, it means the US-spec Civic Type R will be rated at 316 hp (236 lb-ft). Bear in mind this is an assumption based on an unconfirmed report, so take these figures with the proverbial pinch of salt.

Common sense tells us the 2.0-liter engine won't develop significantly more power than before, so that rumored 10 hp and 20 Nm (15 lb-ft) bump seems plausible. Nevertheless, we must patiently wait for Honda to release details about the power advantage the new FL5 has over the FK8. Whatever it makes, the engine routes its muscle exclusively to the front wheels via a six-speed manual as those rumors about going hybrid and AWD have been unfounded.

Power is not the only piece of the puzzle we're missing as we are also curious to find out how much the new Civic Type R weighs. When the car was revealed last week, Honda said something about a "new lightweight and highly rigid body," along with Type R-exclusive wider rear doors.

One tidbit worth pointing out is about the wheels, which are actually smaller than before. The new shoes measure 19 inches with wider 265/30 tires whereas the old car had a 20-inch set with 245/30 rubber. Honda has also swapped the Continental ContiSport 6 for stickier Michelin Pilot Sport 4S.

Full technical specifications and pricing details will be released closer to the car's launch this fall. As a reminder, the Civic Type R will be Honda's last ICE-only vehicle sold in Europe where deliveries are set to commence in early 2023.