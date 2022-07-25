Listen to this article

Citroen revealed its new C5 X flagship way back in April 2021. We've come to expect curious styling from the French brand, but its high-riding design seeks to combine aspects of a sedan, estate, and an SUV all in one. A year later, the curious crossover is finally ready for buyers in the UK with prices ranging from £27,790 to £39,960. And we have no less than 98 new photos to show us exactly what you get for that cash.

Sense Plus is the entry-level trim, though it's still dressed up with 19-inch wheels, LED headlights, and an interior with simulated leather trim. A 10-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto sits high on the dash, and under the hood you'll find a turbocharged 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine churning out 128 horsepower (95 kilowatts). It's possible to upgrade the Sense Plus with the plug-in hybrid powertrain, pairing a more powerful 1.6-liter four-cylinder with an electric motor for 222 combined hp (166 kW), but the MSRP jumps to £36,470.

Shine serves as the mid-level trim, starting at £29,005 with the three-cylinder engine. The 1.6-liter four-pot is also available without electric assist, generating 178 hp on its own. Standard equipment at this level includes a bit more bling with satin chrome trim and a different set of 19-inch wheels on the outside. A larger 12-inch touchscreen is found inside, along with a heated steering wheel and optional Level 2 driver assist tech.

The range-topping Shine Plus adds tinted rear quarter windows, leather interior, standard-issue heated seats for the front passengers, and various tech upgrades including a 360-degree camera. If you stick with the smaller three-cylinder engine, prices start at £31,280. Decked out with the hybrid setup, you'll get the most expensive model at the aforementioend £39,960 MSRP before options. If the C5 X was sold in the States, that would equal approximately $48,150.

All C5 X models feature an eight-speed automatic transmission, though despite its SUV /Crossover persona, only the front wheels get power. Citroen also includes the same Advanced Comfort suspension system on all models, and a healthy dose of safety systems like emergency braking and collision alert are standard. Should you opt for the plug-in hybrid model, Citroen says the C5 X can go 37 miles on electric power alone, per WLTP standards.

The 2022 Citroen C5 X reaches UK dealerships this week.