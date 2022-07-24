Listen to this article

If you’re in the market for one of the best plug-and-play racing simulators on sale today, Prodrive has you covered. This completely custom racing simulator has all of the touchpoints of a real race car with none of the risk. Sculpted by design house CALLUM, Prodrive’s new simulator is a piece of functional art that gives users the best racing simulator experience possible.

Prodrive is a legendary motorsport name that has found success in building some of the best rally cars on the planet. Prodrive is responsible for building the legendary Subaru Rally cars that Collin McRae piloted to victory in 1995. Outside of rally, Prodrive has found success building circuit racers like British Touring cars and GT cars that compete in endurance racing. Prodrive has won the GT class at the 24 Hours of Lemans with both Ferrari and Aston Martin. All in, Prodrive-built cars have competed in more than 1200 events, winning more than 300 of them and finishing on the podium nearly 500 times.

This impressive racing pedigree means that the Prodrive team understands what it takes to succeed in the brutal world of motorsports. This experience lead them to create a racing simulator that is designed to create racing champions and give users the closest possible experience to the real thing.

The beautifully designed racing simulator features a carbon fiber tub that floats in a canopy comprised of 16 layers of birch wood. The striking design houses a powerhouse of electronic capability. According to Prodrive, “Featuring a purpose-built system with a 12GB GeForce RTX graphics card and 16GB of memory at its heart, smooth graphics are rendered across the sweeping curved 49” high refresh rate display. The Precision SIM steering wheel coupled with a Simcube steering motor allows for precise driving inputs, and the mechanical pedal box has been purposely selected to complete the realistic experience.”

If you’re not sure about purchasing a racing simulator worth more than most cars, Prodrive will let customers who have registered interest test out their demo rig on site. This is a great opportunity to see if the racing simulator lives up to expectations, and maybe you’ll see some racing-winning cars while you’re there.