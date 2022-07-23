Listen to this article

This 1967 Oldsmobile Toronado has seen better days, but it’s nothing a full detail can’t fix. The owner of this 1967 Oldsmobile Toronado would like to feature this classic lead sled in an upcoming wedding but based on its current state, the car would be a safety hazard rather than a showpiece. Luckily, Larry Kosilla of Ammo NYC was there to provide a complete restorative detail on this 1967 Oldsmobile Toronado and get it wedding ready.

The 1967 Oldsmobile Toronado was a unique front-wheel-drive luxury coupe from Oldsmobile. This impressive personal luxury coupe was part of GM’s effort to reintroduce front-wheel-drive to the American car market alongside the Cadillac Eldorado. The Oldsmobile Toronado was built on GM’s E Platform that was originally designed for rear-wheel-drive vehicles like the Buick Riviera.

The 1967 Oldsmobile Toronado was powered by a massive 7.0-liter V8 engine that produced 385 horsepower (287 Kilowatts) and 480 lb-ft (651 Newton Meters) of torque. This brute of an engine was mated to GM’s 3-speed automatic Turbo-Hydramatic 425 transmission. The front-wheel drive Oldsmobile Toronado was the fastest front-wheel-drive car on sale at the time with a top speed of 135mph.

With a curb weight of 4,500 lb (2,041 kg), the Oldsmobile Toronado was a classic American coupe better suited to cruising rather than backroad performance. The Oldsmobile Toronado could sprint from 0 to 60 mph in 7.5 seconds and complete the quarter mile in 16.4 seconds at 94mph.

This particular Oldsmobile Toronado was packed away in a garage where dust and rats slowly eroded the beautiful American coupe into a car in need of serious love. The team at Ammo NYC is no stranger to extremely dirty barn finds, and their expertise allowed them to reverse decades of mouse damage into a beautiful finished product.

After removing all of the years of dirt and mouse droppings, the talented Ammo NYC detailing team worked to restore the interior and exterior of this forgotten Oldsmobile Toronado. The final result is a beautiful classic piece of American car history ready for its wedding day duties.