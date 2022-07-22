Listen to this article

Testing continues on the next Ford F-Series Super Duty. That includes hot-weather evaluation, and it doesn't get much hotter than Nevada in July. That's where this fleet of three camo-wrapped trucks was spotted, with two pulling trailers. A Motor1.com reader was quick with a camera, capturing some excellent close-up shots of each pickup in this exclusive look.

We believe there are a pair of Lariats and a single XL in this convoy. We know the Super Duty line will borrow cues from the F-150, notably in the front with C-shaped lights bracketing a variety of grille styles depending on trim level. But these detailed images offer a better perspective of just how big the face will be. And it's biiiig.

We'll start with the XL, identified by its slotted black grille. While it appears all the trucks here have black grilles, this one is actually black from the factory as opposed to being painted. The grille is similar to an earlier XLT sighting, but the low-frills steel wheels and black mirrors have us thinking this is a base model workhorse.

It doesn't get much bigger than an F-350 Crew Cab long box dually. The grille on this truck looks like a Lariat model spied earlier, and though it's black, don't be fooled. There's chrome underneath, matching up with chrome trim on the headlights. There's also a very large air dam below the bumper, looking a bit bigger than the one offered on the current model. Dirt in the wheel wells and on the triple-axle trailer point to some off-highway travels, and we see the same on the other Lariat, possibly an F-250.

Ford has done a good job of keeping prying eyes away from the interior. We're expecting more similarities to the current-generation F-150, notably with a larger touchscreen and a digital driver display on higher-spec models. Under the skin, however, we expect more of the same – gasoline power from Ford's tried-and-true 6.2-liter V8, the big 7.3-liter pushrod V8, and the turbocharged 6.7-liter Powerstroke diesel.

We're expecting to see a full debut of the next Super Duty lineup later this year, either as a 2023 or 2024 model.