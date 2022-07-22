Listen to this article

Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more than that. If you want to stay on the cutting-edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.

Next-Gen Audi SQ5 Can’t Hide Quad Exhaust Pipes In New Spy Shots

The new Audi SQ5 adopts a more aggressive appearance and big brakes. It also has quad exhausts poking out of the back.

Audi Q6 E-Tron Sportback Spied Previewing Sleek Electric Crossover

This Audi Q6 E-Tron Sportback wears a full-body camouflage wrap, rather than the fabric covering from the previous one. It takes the upcoming electric crossover but adds a sleeker roof.

BMW 3.0 CSL Spied Looking Glued To The Nurburgring Tarmac

The BMW 3.0 CSL will be the ultimate version of the current M4. It has tweaked styling for the grille, headlights, and taillights. The vehicle rides on center-lock wheels, and red brake calipers are visible behind them. The company reportedly only plans to build 50 of these special models.

New BMW X1 M35i Spied Lapping Nurburgring With Quad Exhaust Pipes

The X1 M35i will give the little crossover a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder making 302 horsepower. It'll have a more aggressive lower fascia and quad tailpipes.

New BMW X3 Crossover Spy Shots Capture Base Model Out Testing

Here's the next-gen X3. The styling appears to have a more chiseled appearance than the current model. We expect it to arrive for the 2024 model year.

Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray Spied Previewing Future Hybrid

The Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray will be the hybrid version of the sports car. These development vehicles have the front fascia and side inlets from the Z06. However, the rear bumper is from the standard Stingray model. 

Ford Bronco Heritage Spied Completely Uncovered On The Highway

The Ford Bronco lineup is about to grow again by adding the Heritage trim. The grille has "FORD" lettering in red and a different set of wheels than other grades. This model of the SUV would reportedly have a white roof, but it's not visible on this vehicle.

Ford Escape Active Spied Revealing Uncamouflaged Body

Ford continues to put the refreshed Escape on the road without any camouflage. This is the Active trim that has a different grille and wheels than other grades.

Ford Maverick Tremor Spied Completely Undisguised

We believe this to be the Ford Maverick Tremor. It has a new lower fascia with tow hooks and a design that improves the approach angle. There are orange accents all over the truck, including the grille and sections of the wheels.

New Jeep Electric Crossover Spy Shots Show Glimpse Of Brand’s Future

We don't yet know the name of this small, electric crossover that's coming from Jeep. But, it looks like a tinier version of the Renegade.

2023 Lincoln Corsair Drops Camo, Shows Big Grille In New Spy Photos

The refreshed Lincoln Corsair shows off its big grille in these spy shots. It makes the updated model look a little more like the larger Navigator.

Maserati GranTurismo Folgore Spied Up Close Riding Low To The Ground

The Maserati GranTurismo Folgore will be the fully electric version of the brand's upcoming grand tourer. Its three electric motors will allegedly make over 1,200 horsepower, and the car will reportedly be able to reach 62 mph in less than three seconds

2023 Mercedes-AMG A45 Spied Hiding Minor Updates To The Hot Hatch

With 416 horsepower (310 kilowatts) on tap, the Mercedes-AMG A45 continues to be a very potent hot hatch. It has a refresh on the way with revised headlights and taillights.

Mercedes-Benz CLE-Class Coupe Spied For First Time, Wears Less Camo

The Mercedes CLE-Class Coupe replaces the two-door C- and E-Class. A convertible version is coming too. It rides on the MRA2 platform, which is underneath the latest C-Class.

Mercedes-Benz EQV Facelift Spied Previewing Update To Electric Van

The Mercedes-Benz EQV electric van will receive a tweaked face. The grille, headlights, and taillights have minor styling changes.

2023 Porsche Cayenne, 2024 Panamera Spied Up-Close In California

A Motor1.com reader snapped these pictures of the refreshed Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe, in addition to what's possibly the next-gen Panamera. All of them wear the brand's black-tape camouflage.

Sources: Carpix, Automedia

Chris Bruce
By: Chris Bruce
