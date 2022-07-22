Listen to this article

Just earlier this month, the next-generation BMW 5 Series finally ditched its provisional headlights and started testing on public roads with production clusters hiding underneath the camouflage. It is still very difficult to see the complete shape of the lights and their internal graphics, but we can finally imagine what the 2024 5er could look like. Or, rather, our friends and colleagues at Kolesa.ru help us with their new unofficial preview.

The renderings attached to this article draw what we believe is an accurate picture of the next-gen 5 Series. From what we are able to see, the headlights will take inspiration from the facelifted 3 Series but in a mix with touches from the 2 Series Coupe. We know the kidney grilles will be slightly bigger than before but not even close to the size and shape of the grilles on the M3/M4 duo and the likes.

Gallery: 2024 BMW 5 Series renderings

2 Photos

We are happy to report the rear end will have a very different design compared to the new 7 Series and i7 with their somewhat controversial headlight design. The new 5 Series will keep things more traditional, giving the middle child in BMW’s non-SUV lineup a very solid-looking and stylish rear fascia.

Hearing the news that BMW will keep the 5 Series Touring alive is definitely a breath of fresh air in this SUV-crazy world. There’s also a wild rumor that the Bavarian company plans to bring back the M5 Touring as a competitor for the Audi RS6 and Mercedes-AMG E63 S Estate. While this is just speculation, for now, it is based on a trustworthy source, which leaves us hoping it will become reality.

BMW will launch the new 5 with a family of Euro 7-compliant gasoline and diesel engines, all featuring some sort of electrification. A plug-in hybrid powertrain should also be part of the engine range and there are rumors about an M Performance PHEV with a system output of 565 horsepower. The M5 range-topper is also believed to be a hybrid with a V8 combustion mill and an electric motor.