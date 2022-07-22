Listen to this article

The Maserati Project24 debuts in renderings to preview a forthcoming track-only version of the MC20. The company will make just 62 of them. It won't yet offer details about the price or when deliveries will begin.

The Project24 equips the 3.0-liter Nettuno V6 with a pair of new turbos that pushes the engine's output to 740 horsepower (552 kilowatts) rather than 621 hp (463 kW) from the road-going MC20. The track-only model gets a six-speed sequential gearbox with a limited-slip, self-locking mechanical differential, versus the existing car's eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Gallery: Maserati Project24

5 Photos

For getting around the track, the Project24 gets adjustable dampers and anti-roll bars. It has Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes. The car rides on center-lock, forged 18-inch wheels.

Centro Stile Maserati overhauls the MC20's styling to make it more capable on the track. In front, the road-going version's headlights are gone. A massive vent in the hood helps with directing air over the body. The front splitter and rear wing are adjustable for fine-tuning the aerodynamics on the track.

The rear has a huge wing. Maserati moves the exhaust pipes to a higher position on the rear bumper so that the diffuser can be larger.

Maserati projects the Project24 to weigh less than 2,756 pounds (1,250 kilograms). For comparison, the road car is 3,306 pounds (1,500 kilograms).

Since this is a track-only vehicle, Maserati strips out the MC20's interior to create the Project24. The cabin has an FIA-compliant roll cage and fire extinguisher. A six-point harness holds the driver, and this person grips a multi-function, carbon-fiber steering wheel. There's adjustable racing ABS and traction control.

Maserati is offering several optional upgrades for the Project24. Buyers will be able to add a passenger seat, rear-view camera, telemetry recording, in-car camera, driving performance optimization display, and tire pressure monitoring system.

Buyers of the Project24 will get access to track events with support from Maserati. These meetings will be exclusively for the customers of this limited-run model.

