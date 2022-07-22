Listen to this article

It was only a couple of days ago when Honda introduced the Civic Type R and now it's firing up a configurator in Japan. Granted, it's basically a 3D visualizer (see source link below) as you can only change the body color by choosing from one of the five available hues: Historic Championship White, Rallye Red, Boost Blue, Sonic Grey Pearl, and Crystal Black Pearl.

Regardless of choice, you can have the massive wing and side mirrors caps in any color just as long as it's black. The same can also be said about the wheels, which for the new generation of the hot hatch are actually smaller. The FK8 sat on 20-inch alloys with 245/30 tires whereas the new FL8 gets 19-inch wheels with wider 265/30 rubber. Honda has also decided to switch tire brands, going from Continental's ContiSport 6 to Michelin's Pilot Sport 4S.

2023 Honda Civic Type R 3D visualizer

Getting back to the 3D visualizer at hand, it lets you discover the Honda Civic Type R from nearly all angles. You can also open all doors and the tailgate before hopping inside the two-tone cabin. Regardless of the body color, the CTR has red front body-hugging seats combined with a black rear bench contrasted by red seatbelts. Even the floor mats are finished in the same striking color, which has also been used for the stitching on the steering wheel and door cards.

You can even fire up the engine through this nifty visualizer and hear how the turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline unit sounds at idle. Honda remains tight-lipped about how much power the four-banger delivers, only saying it outpunches the engine used in the previous CTR. As a refresher, the FK8 had 306 hp and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque. In some regions such as Europe and Japan, the engine was rated at 316 hp.

Honda will have the hottest Civic of them all on sale in the United States for the 2023 model year, complete with a serialized Type R plate mounted on the passenger side of the dashboard. It'll be launched this fall, with full technical specifications and pricing details to be released in due course.