Every week we publish a lot of renderings. While some of them preview actual new models coming in the next few months, others are mostly done for fun. Those imagine super-futuristic creations that are likely not going to hit the production lines anytime soon, if ever at all.

Here at Motor1.com, we all love virtual drawings and that’s why we figured we’d share one extra rendering article every week. It combines the best design exercises our own artists create, as well as images provided by independent automotive designers, students, and just regular gearheads.

We’ll update this article with the new renderings from the last week every Thursday. Thus, you’ll have all cool digital interpretations handy when you want to take a brief look into the future.

Suzuki is about to open a new chapter in the history of the Jimny off-roader – a five-door version. It will have a longer wheelbase than the existing model, providing more room for the rear passengers and a larger cargo area. The vehicle's width and height shouldn't change.

Blurring the lines between a crossover and a sedan, the new Toyota Crown follows a new trend in the mainstream segment. The vehicle is similar in size and shape to the Citroen C5X and Peugeot 408 and this rendering proposes a lifted and more capable version of the vehicle.

The Ioniq 6 is already shaping up as a very solid new offering on the EV market. It has a distinctive shape and a decent range and we would love to see a more practical station wagon version. The best news is that this isn’t entirely impossible.

It is only a matter of time until we see the more powerful, dual-motor version of the ID. Buzz. Supposed to wear the GTX suffix, it will arrive next year with somewhere around 300 horsepower, lower suspension, and larger wheels.