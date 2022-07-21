Listen to this article

CSL models are few and far between, but BMW has unveiled one this year and will launch an even more special car before the end of 2022. The M4 CSL will be taken to a new level with the 3.0 CSL serving as a modern tribute to the original E9 model from 1972. It's not the dedicated M car enthusiasts had hoped to see for the M division's 50th anniversary, but it is an arguably more exciting model than the XM plug-in hybrid SUV.

The hardcore coupe has been spotted at the Nürburgring fully covered in a colorful wrap showing various M road and race cars. Although that livery might look as if it's been vandalized, those stickers were added by BMW. Here's what they all say: "insanely epic," "6MT FTW," "drift happens," "I like it rare," "I donut care," "too powerful," and "are you bold enough."

BMW 3.0 CSL new spy photos from the Nurbugring

Reading between the lines, these messages line up with what we've been hearing about the 3.0 CSL: a manual gearbox ("6MT FTW"), rear-wheel drive ("drift happens," "I donut care"), and over the 550 hp ("too powerful") available in the M4 CSL. "I like it rare" refers to the fact only 50 cars will allegedly be made, while the "are you bold enough" is likely a nod to its bespoke design. Overall, BMW promises the meanest M4 of them all will be "insanely epic."

The car seems to be riding low to the ground on centerlock wheels with contrasting red brake calipers lurking from behind. Remember the 1970s Batmobile's wild rear wing? It'll have a correspondent on the new 3.0 CSL, only this time around it will be legal to install on the car from the factory. Fun fact – BMW shipped the E9 3.0 CSL with the rear wing in the trunk.

Redesigned headlights and taillights are peeking through the colorful camouflage, but it's the new kidney grille that caught our attention. Dare we say it's far better executed here than on any other M4 available today, and hopefully, we'll be seeing more of it in the future. Those round air intakes are reminiscent of the E46 CSL, albeit that M3 only had one. Curiously, the roof-mounted spoiler we saw on a different prototype a while ago is missing in action.

Expect the 3.0 CSL to be a two-seat affair with an interior that'll likely have the now old iDrive setup as seen on the M4 CSL. By the looks of it, the new range-topping M4 won't look nearly as spectacular as the 3.0 CSL Hommage and Hommage R concepts from 2015.

Then there's the issue with the rumored price of €750,000, which is a tough pill to swallow considering a base M4 is nearly nine times cheaper in Germany. Will the 3.0 CSL be nine times better? Probably not, but given its exclusivity, BMW can charge whatever it wants and it'll still sell all cars in no time.