Electric vehicles are too expensive to purchase – this is something a very large portion of the drivers around the world usually say in discussions regarding the advantages and disadvantages of battery-powered vehicles. To a certain extent, this statement is fair, though the matter is very complex and it’s virtually impossible to be generalized that easily. However, if you live in Europe, there’s now a new and very affordable way to enter the personal electric mobility.

Stellantis, the multinational conglomerate formed after the 50:50 merger between FCA and PSA, launches the Electric As You Go program, which is essentially a long-term rental service for electric vehicles. Two zero-emissions models from the Stellantis family are offered, the Peugeot e-208 and Opel Corsa-e, which share the same platform, electric powertrain, and battery package. There’s also the option for the Opel Mokka-e electric crossover.

What are the prices? The monthly fee starts at €110 per month or about $112 at the current exchange rates. There’s a “limited” initial down payment and a per-mile charge of approximately 7 Euro cents per kilometer or about $0.11 per mile. Customers have to agree on a 500 kilometers (310 miles) of minimum use per month.

Stellantis explains the goal of this new program is to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles among people who find purchasing an EV expensive. The long-term rental service offers customers the option to pay for the exact amount of miles actually traveled thanks to the connectivity features of the group’s electric vehicles. The program is inspired by the pay-per-use trend popular with consumers in different sectors.

The Electric As You Go service is already available in France with the electric Peugeot e-208, Opel Corsa-e, and Opel Mokka-e. Soon, it will also be launched in other European countries with additional zero-emission vehicles from Stellantis to be added. Maybe even the Maserati GranTurismo Folgore? Not confirmed for now but who knows.