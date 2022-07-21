Listen to this article

An obese cash cow for Lamborghini, the Urus is weeks away from going through a discreet update. It should come along with an extension of the lineup as a plug-in hybrid powertrain is planned, but also more power for the pure V8 model. Tentatively called Evo, the high-performance SUV was spotted just as it was about to enter the gates of the Sant'Agata Bolognese factory in Italy. Surprisingly, it had quite a lot of camouflage.

Despite the heavy mascara, it's fairly easy to tell the 2023 Urus will have a redesigned front bumper with massive air intakes reminding us of the Aventador's early days. While some automakers are moving away from installing fog lights separate from the main clusters, the revised SUV still has them mounted independently low on the bumper.

Lamborghini Urus Evo Spy Shots

11 Photos

The headlights were intentionally left exposed and are more of the same, but that might be because Lamborghini did not install the revised setup on this particular prototype. A look at the side profile reveals freshly designed black wheels with what appear to be fat 325/30 Pirelli tires, The roof-mounted spoiler appears to stick out more than before, hinting at a more aggressive design reserved for the Urus Evo.

For the nip and tuck, the engineers are likely massaging the twin-turbo 4.0-liter engine in a bid to extract slightly more power. As it stands, the V8 pushes out a meaty 650 hp (478 kW) and 850 Nm (625 lb-ft) of torque. As for the PHEV, it could inherit the setup from Porsche's Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid where a twin-turbo V8 works with an electric motor for a combined 671 hp and 664 lb-ft (900 Nm).

This first-generation Urus could also be the last to have combustion engines since Lamborghini has already confirmed the Super SUV will inevitably go purely electric. However, the zero-emissions model is not expected until near the end of the decade. It remains to be seen whether the ICE-powered vehicle will receive another update until then.

Meanwhile, the 2023 Urus is believed to break cover next month during the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance.