Listen to this article

No fewer than three prototypes of what is likely the 2024 Chevy Corvette hybrid have been spied working out at the 'Ring gym. Chevrolet was seen the other day testing fully camouflaged cars featuring some Z06-derived elements, but not the center exhaust and the big wing. It should be noted that in some export markets where a gasoline particulate filter is necessary, the Z06 gets corner exhaust tips like the regular C8 but with a different shape.

Interestingly, these vehicles had bright #4,#5, and #7 numbers plastered onto the doors, each in a different color: orange, blue, and yellow, respectively.

Typically, adopting a hybrid powertrain involves using a smaller-displacement engine, but that doesn't seem to be the case here. The sound we're hearing appears to come from the LT2 found in the standard Corvette. It doesn't seem to be the flat-plane LT6 of the Z06, so the basis for the E-Ray (name not confirmed) will likely be the naturally aspirated 6.2-liter V8 with 490 hp. In the regular C8, adding the Z51 package brings a five-hp bump.

Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray Additional Spy Photos

16 Photos

Throwing an electric motor into the mix would not only create the first hybrid Corvette ever but also the first with all-wheel drive. Presumably, the combustion engine will continue to drive the rear wheels as usual while the e-motor(s) will power the front axle. As always with performance cars going hybrid, weight is a concern since the E-Ray will carry extra hardware for the electric bits. It remains to be seen how significant the weight penalty is going to be and whether the engineers will manage to offset it with a potent hybrid powertrain.

Expected to arrive for the 2024 model year, the electrified Corvette might not get the E-Ray suffix as some reports state it'll be sold as a Grand Sport. Pricing is an interesting debate considering it'll use the LT2 engine but with more power overall compared to the Z06's LT6 thanks to the electric motor(s).

It'll probably end up costing more than the Z06, which retails for $106,395 in coupe form and $113,895 for the convertible.