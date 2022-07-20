Listen to this article

If you're one of the over 75,000 people who spent their money on the first all-electric Porsche, the automaker has a gift for you.

Porsche has announced that it's rolling out its first software update for all Taycan models. That means, regardless of your Taycan's current status, body, and age, it's part of the software update for the 2023 model year.

The updates include improvements in powertrain efficiency, battery thermal management, in-cabin technology, and other functions. The 22kW onboard charger has now also recently become available for retrofitting, but not for customers from South Korea and Canada.

In the 'Normal' and 'Range' driving modes in all-wheel drive models, the front electric motor is almost completely disconnected and de-energized in partial load operations such as when coasting and at a standstill. This reduces frictional drag losses and increases the vehicle's range.

Meanwhile, the Taycan's battery can now be charged rapidly more frequently and over a wider range of battery charge levels, even for those who live in colder climates.

Both powertrain and battery thermal updates are applicable to the 2020 and 2021 Taycan models. The 2022 model year Taycans and newer already have these updates.

The Porsche Communication Management (PCM) and Porsche Connect receive new functions and a colorful tile design on the start screen. The navigation map on the head-up display and voice control has been optimized, which now covers onboard operating instructions and includes the Spotify app. Wireless Android Auto has also been made available, while charging stations can now be filtered and selected in the navigation system based on charging capacity.

Porsche has also improved the ParkAssist system. The sensors function at a greater range, while smaller parking spaces are included in the search for available parking spaces. All Taycan models are now also eligible, on request, for the keyless opening function (comfort access) for the doors and tailgate. The option of over-the-air (OTA) software updates has also been further expanded for the new model year.

The best part? The service is free of charge for all customers but will be installed through a Porsche dealership. The roll-out period will be market-specific, while the installation's duration will depend on the current status of the Taycan's software. The older the car is, the more time is needed to install the updates.