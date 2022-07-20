Listen to this article

The Mercedes-Benz EQV electric van shows off its refreshed face and rear in these new spy shots. This is our first time seeing the updated model.

The modifications appear to be fairly minor. Although, the camouflage does a good job of hiding the revised styling. In front, the grille seems to have a boxier shape. The headlights appear to be new and get a more angular outline.

Gallery: Mercedes-Benz EQV Facelift Spy Photos

25 Photos

The development team puts additional panels onto the lower corners, which conceals a lot. Since the company is hiding it, we can expect there to be revisions to the front fascia.

At the back, this EQV has camouflage over the taillights. They appear to be the same shape as the current ones but with a different layout for the lamps inside. It also looks like there are tiny changes to the bumper's styling.

The cabin of this EQV has a full fabric covering that hides the dashboard. Where the current model has a screen that sticks out from the dash, the layout appears smooth here. This suggests the model might adopt a single-bezel design like we see on other Mercedes models.

The EQV debuted in 2019. It's available in "long" (5.14 meters) and "extra long" (5.37 meters) bodies. All models make 201 horsepower (150 kilowatts) and 266 pound-feet (362 Newton-meters) of torque. Buyers can select the 250 model with a battery offering a 60-kilowatt-hour usable capacity or the 300 grade with a pack providing a 90 kWh usable capacity. Ranges vary from 144 miles (231 kilometers) to 221 miles (356 kilometers) depending on the specification.

It's not clear whether this refresh would include powertrain upgrades. There's nothing visible on this vehicle indicating these changes.

Check Out The EQV Concept: Mercedes EQV Concept Carries Eight People With Zero Emissions

Motorhome makers in Europe have started converting the EQV into a zero-emissions camper. Tonke offers a version where the rear bench seat folds into a double bed, and a tiny kitchenette slides out of the back when the rear hatch is open. Sortimo Walter Rüegg PLC gives the van a pop-up roof with optional solar panels.