After a long string of spy shots and teasers, the Civic Type R is finally ready for primetime. The hot hatchback’s debut coincides with the 50th anniversary of the Civic nameplate as well as 30 years since the first Type R hit the streets. Honda says it'll be the most powerful Type R it has ever produced, one that has already set a new record for the fastest front-wheel-drive car around Suzuka.

Much like the Civic Si, the new CTR is expected to be sold exclusively with a six-speed manual gearbox. Power is believed to come from an evolution of the familiar 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline unit driving the front axle. There had been some wild reports from Japan stating Honda would change the formula by implementing a hybrid powertrain with AWD, but that's not going to be the case.

Honda Civic Type R Spy Shots

31 Photos

Sticking to the tried-and-tested formula should make it an instant collectible since any future CTR will likely be hybrid or electric. We do know it'll be the last ICE-only model Honda will ever sell in Europe, and spy images of prototypes have revealed a more tamed design compared to the old FK7 Type R. It'll still have the triple exhaust and a big wing, but it looks as though the exterior appearance has been toned down with fewer fake vents.

In an automotive industry where everyone seems to be focused on SUVs – preferably electric – the CTR will be a breath of fresh air for enthusiasts. Its manual gearbox is a dying breed and will be revered by those who want to feel more in control and don't care an automatic is in almost all cases quicker.

Speaking of a stick shift, Honda will have to worry about a new rival as Toyota just came out with the 300-hp GR Corolla, albeit it's technically more along the lines of a VW Golf R competitor since it has AWD.

Join us tonight for the world premiere as the 2023 Honda Civic Type R livestream is scheduled to start at 10 PM Eastern.