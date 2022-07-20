Listen to this article

With prices of energy and household bills going higher and higher these days, it’s not a surprise that many people are considering living an off-grid life. This is surely not an easy goal to achieve but it is not impossible. Vehicles like the EarthRoamer LTi are possibly the closest thing you can get to a fully equipped luxury house, which can be parked anywhere in the wild and remain fully functional for days without the need for electricity and a water source.

The carbon fiber-bodied motorhome made its debut in November 2019 and is now making an appearance at Jay Leno’s Garage. In fact, Leno doesn’t check out the amazing off-roader at his garage (would it even fit?) but out in nature. In the 40+ minute video above, he is joined by Zack Renier, Customer Experience Manager at EarthRoamer. Or, simply put, the guy who knows virtually everything about the adventure camper machine.

Gallery: EarthRoamer LTi

9 Photos

For starters, you should probably know that the LTi is based on a Ford F-550 Super Duty truck, which is one very capable platform. Power comes from a 6.7-liter diesel V8 mated to a 10-speed automatic gearbox, sending power to all four wheels. What’s even more interesting, however, is that there are no propane tanks or an onboard generator. Instead, the LTi packs the roof with enough solar panels to generate 1,320 watts of energy, stored in an 11,000-watt-hour lithium-ion battery pack. There's also a diesel heater and a diesel water heater.

If you were worried such a massive adventure vehicle requires extra maintenance, fear not – that’s not the case with the LTi. It uses a factory engine, transmission, axles, and other components, which means it can be serviced at any Ford dealership around the country. The amount of fluids this vehicle can store is also amazing – up to 100 gallons of fresh water and 60 gallons of greywater. There’s also a massive 95-gallon fuel tank, which ensures a range of more than 1,000 miles on a single fuel tank.

But the machine itself is not even the best part. EarthRoamer teaches its customers how to use their adventure vehicles and teaches them how to change tires, how to use a winch, how to get out of a difficult situation when off-roading, and more. Even if you are a rookie off-roader, there’s nothing to fear about.