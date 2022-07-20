Listen to this article

"The world's first electric luxury sports car" is how Maserati likes to describe the GranTurismo Folgore, which has already been subjected to a lengthy teaser campaign. Our spies have caught a prototype at and around the Nürburgring wearing a camouflage that actually doesn't conceal much. It's more along the lines of a livery since we can observe most of the production details, including a seemingly real front grille.

The overall appearance is expected to be a spitting image of the gasoline-fueled GranTurismo likely to be revealed before the end of this year. The all-electric Folgore will be out in 2023 with three motors delivering a combined output of "way over" 1,200 horsepower. It'll do 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in less than three seconds and reach a top speed in excess of 186 mph (300 km/h).

Maserati GranTurismo Folgore new spy photos

27 Photos

The prototype rides impressively low to the ground on the production wheels with red brake calipers lurking from behind. Maserati has said the GranTurismo Folgore will be "the lowest full electric on the luxury market" by mounting the battery pack down low for optimal weight distribution and to lower the center of gravity.

The test vehicle had a pair of bucket seats with a roll cage behind them, which obviously won't be the case for the production model. A closer look at the prototype reveals the charging port mounted below the taillight on the driver's side. Previous encounters of the ICE model showed a rounder fuel cap for the gasoline tank on the left-side rear fender.

Truth be told, the new GranTurismo doesn't look all that different than the previous model retired at the end of 2019. Some would argue that's a bit disappointing since the GT was launched way back in 2007. However, it's better to wait for the production model to break cover and see how the evolutionary design works on the high-performance coupe.

We're just happy that parent company Stellantis is giving Maserati the attention it deserves by finally launching new products. The MC20 supercar was first, but it's the Grecale crossover that can make or break the troubled Italian marque. The next-generation Quattroporte and Levante will both arrive by 2025 with EV drivertrains.