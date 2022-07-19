Listen to this article

This drag race demonstrates the rate of progress for performance cars. A 2012 Audi RS3 Sportback takes on a new S3 and BMW M240i. It's a challenge among vehicles with four-, five-, and six-cylinder engines. All of them have all-wheel drive.

The 2012 RS3 uses Audi's 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that makes 335 horsepower (250 kilowatts or 340 metric hp) and 332 pound-feet (450 Newton-meters). The power runs through a seven-speed automatic gearbox.

In comparison, the 2022 S3 uses a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that makes 306 hp (228 kW or 310 metric hp) and 295 lb-ft (400 Newton-meters) of torque. It uses a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission. This model is available in the United States for the 2022 model year. Prices start at $45,945 after the destination fee and go up to $52,545 for the range-topping trim.

Finally, the M240i has a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six making 369 hp (275 kW or 374 metric hp) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) in the UK market. The version for the US has 382 hp (285 kW). An eight-speed automatic is the only gearbox choice.

The races start with a pair of quarter-mile runs. The S3 driver jumps the start in the first one. The M240i scores an easy victory, and the RS3 is last.

The second attempt is a fair race. Once again, the M240i wins. The competition to watch is between the new S3 and the old RS3. The two of them are very evenly matched. At the end, the S3 takes the victory by a nose.

Next, there are two, half-mile rolling races from 50 mph (80 kph). The first one has all of the vehicles in their comfort modes. Once again, the BMW is the winner, and the new S3 is second.

The second race has the models in their sport modes and manual gearbox settings. The M240i speeds away from the Audis. The S3 and RS3 stay right next to each other. The S3 takes a narrow victory.

Finally, there's a braking test from 100 mph (161 kph). All three vehicles are close, but the RS3 stops in the shortest distance.