The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq is the latest and most advanced electric vehicle to come from General Motors but it comes at a hefty price. The standard edition rear-wheel-drive Lyriq starts at $62,990 (including the destination fee), while the AWD model kicks off at $64,990. Both are now on sale with the latter expected to reach the showrooms early next year. It turns out you can already get a big discount on the all-electric SUV.

The Detroit Free Press reports Cadillac is giving some customers a massive $5,500 discount in exchange for the customers signing a nondisclosure agreement on the vehicle. More importantly, as part of the agreement, GM reportedly wants to track how the customers use the electric crossover. The discount is reportedly available for purchase or lease of the Lyriq and the information comes from “two sources familiar with the plan.”

“As we transform our business, the launch of our first all-electric vehicle, Lyriq, provides Cadillac some unique learning opportunities," Cadillac spokesman Michael Albano told the publication. "Therefore, we have engaged a small group of early customers who agree to share their vehicle information and customer behaviors. Cadillac will use these learnings to elevate the experience for all our customers.”

General Motors opened the order books for the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq back in on May 19 this year but it had to close them just a few hours later. The electric crossover is now sold out for the first model year, though we don’t know how many examples will be produced and delivered. According to unofficial information, somewhere around 25,000 units will be assembled for the 2023 model year.

To a certain extent, the discount from Cadillac reminds us of a tech company launching a beta version of new software to customers for early feedback. Those early Lyriq owners will help the automaker fix unexpected issues if such occur and tweak or update the software of the vehicle if that’s necessary before mass production and deliveries begin.