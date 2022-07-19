Listen to this article

Hot on the heels of the 2024 Blazer EV's unveiling, Chevrolet is also providing a first glimpse of the Police Pursuit Vehicle developed specifically for police fleet applications. Joining the civilian versions, the purpose-built derivative is based on the hotter SS with the biggest Ultium battery pack available. The Blazer PPV will be offered with a choice between rear- and all-wheel drive, with all featuring Brembo brakes at the front axle.

Touted as being a pursuit-rated vehicle, the Blazer SS PPV will receive a different interior cabin meant to accommodate emergency equipment and gear. Chevy through the voice of GM Fleet's VP Ed Peper goes on to say the vast lineup it has developed for the electric crossover makes it suitable for additional fleet applications, including pharmaceutical and rental.

As a refresher, the range-topping 2024 Blazer will be the SS model with a dual-motor configuration and AWD. The company with the bowtie emblem says it'll pack 557 horsepower and a virtually instant torque of 648 pound-feet (879 Newton-meters) for a 0 to 60 mph run estimated to take less than four seconds. The full acceleration potential is unlocked with the Wide Open Watts (WOW) mode activated.

It's worth noting the Blazer SS is not the first electric crossover adapted for PPV chores as Ford has been testing a Mustang Mach-E for police duty. It even passed Michigan police tests back in September 2021 when it also spawned a British cop car. In December of the same year, New York City's Department of Citywide Administrative Services ordered 184 Mustang Mach-Es for law enforcement and emergency response use. In addition, the NYPD brought a Mustang Mach-E Police Car to the New York Auto Show this past April.

Getting back to Chevy, it will have the all-electric Blazer on sale in summer 2023, but only in the 2LT and RS trims priced from $47,595 and $51,995, respectively. The spicy SS will follow later that year and is going to cost $65,995. As for the $44,995 1LT and the PPV, these won't be out until the first quarter of 2024.

Meanwhile, Chevy is already accepting reservations for the new electric crossover it will produce at the same GM plant in Ramos Arizpe, Mexico where the ICE-powered namesake model comes to life.